Russia and USA hold behind-closed-doors negotiations in Turkey

Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and the United States take place in Turkey's Ankara on November 14, The Kommersant reports.

It was said that Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service takes part in the talks.

The details and the purpose of the talks are still unknown. The meeting was not publicly announced either.

Earlier in November, Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the US National Security Council, stated that the United States was in direct negotiations with Russia regarding issues of Russian-American relations. The topic of the conflict in Ukraine was not raised. The sole purpose of those negotiations is to discuss risk reduction between the US and Russia, she pointed out.

In addition, Russia and the United States continue to cooperate within the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. A meeting of the START-3 bilateral commission may take place in late November or in early December. It would be the first meeting since the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.