MWM reveals the categories of foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine

World

In Ukraine, there are three categories of foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of Kyiv, writes the American Military Watch Magazine (MWM).

The first category includes active members of foreign armies and intelligence services. It has an important role in the fighting, its members are paid by various Western governments and are sent to Ukraine by order, the author noted.

The second includes mercenaries from Eastern European states, especially from Poland. They actively participate in battles and suffer heavy losses, the magazine reports. The third group includes numerous volunteers from Western countries who come to Ukraine for ideological reasons, the publication adds.

One of the most famous foreign units fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the "Georgian Legion". According to the leader of the "legion" Mamuka Mamulashvili, its members are "ideological people". The "Georgian Legion" includes about a thousand military men, the journalists note. It consists of "approximately 50 British troops and an unknown number of representatives from other Western countries." Members of the "legion" declared war "against all Russians," the magazine adds.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
