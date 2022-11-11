Fox News: Zelensky is America's welfare queen who buys property in Switzerland

The Americans become increasingly concerned about the issue of the financial assistance to Ukraine. According to publicist Candice Owens, the amount of $50 billion that the USA allocated to Kyiv had been spent to acquire real estate in Switzerland.

The Kyiv regime may soon find itself not only without Starlink, but also without foreign funding. The United States doubts that Ukraine is spending the allocated billions to strengthen its army.

Speaking on Tucker Carlson show on Fox News, political commentator Candace Owens said that the USA just gave Zelensky $50 billion, but he was asking for more. Zelensky is America's welfare queen, Owens said adding that she had spent a couple of weeks in Europe, where she heard people saying that Ukrainian officials wee buying property in Switzerland.

According to her, a special commission should be sent to Ukraine to find out how exactly Kyiv was spending US taxpayers' money.