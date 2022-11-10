World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin not going to G20 summit in Bali. Lavrov will participate instead

Representatives for the Indonesian authorities confirmed the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin not to go to the upcoming G20 summit in Bali, Reuters reports with reference to the press secretary of the Indonesian Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Jodi Mahardi.

According to the official, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will represent the Russian delegation online instead. Lavrov is expected to join one of the meetings via video link.

Press attache of the Russian Embassy in Indonesia, Alexander Tumaykin, also said that the Russian delegation at the G20 summit in Indonesia will be chaired by Foreign Minister Lavrov. The summit will be held on Bali, Indonesia, on November 15-16.

Earlier, The Financial Times, citing Indonesian President Joko Widodo, wrote that he had an impression that Putin would not come to the G20.

As for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was also expected to attend the G20 summit along with Putin, his press secretary Sergei Nikiforov said that the Ukrainian President was thinking not to travel to Indonesia for the summit. Zelensky will most likely participate in it online.

Zelensky himself claimed that he would not go if Putin was going to come.

