US congressional elections: Russia cold-blooded, Ukraine shocked

The Kremlin is carefully analyzing information about the progress of the congressional elections in the United States, but does not attach too much importance to it.

The relations between Russia and the United States will "remain bad” both in short and medium term, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The US congressional elections are important, but one should overestimate their importance in the short and medium term for the future of the Russian-American relations, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"These elections can not change anything really. The relations still exist and they will remain bad,” he added. According to him, Moscow is carefully analyzing information about the course of the campaign in the United States.

The elections to the US Congress were held on 8 November. The Republican Party takes the lead in the elections to the lower house of parliament.

According to CNN, the Republicans will receive 198 seats in the House of Representatives against 178 for the Democrats. The number of seats in the Senate is still distributed equally — 48 for both parties.

US President Joe Biden warned that a Republican victory would make the period to the next election in 2024 difficult.

"If we lose the House and Senate, it's going to be a horrible two years, The good news is I'll have a veto pen," Biden said, CNN reports.



Earlier, Anatoly Antonov, the Russian Ambassador to the United States, said that the "Russophobic consensus" would preserve in US Congress regardless of the outcome of the elections.

"No matter who wins the election, no matter what happens in Congress, this Russophobic consensus will persist,” he said.

Earlier, Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republican Party in the US House of Representatives, said that due to economic problems, it would be difficult for Washington to continue to provide large-scale assistance to Kyiv. Biden subsequently said that he was concerned the Republicans could block the allocation of new aid packages to Ukraine.

Noteworthy, David Arakhamia, the head of Ukraine's Servant of the People Party, said that Kyiv was shocked by McCarthy's words. The Ukrainian delegation was assured that bipartisan support for Ukraine in its war with Russia would remain a top priority even if the Republicans won the election, he said.