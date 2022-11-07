World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Progress in Russia-Ukraine talks may develop already this week

World

Progress on the issue of Russia-Ukraine talks may take place over the next two weeks due to the upcoming elections to the US Congress, Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs believes.

Progress in Russia-Ukraine talks may develop already this week

"Negotiations are possible, of course, and we will see this more clearly next week or even this week," Alexey Chepa said, lenta.ru reports.

The beginning and the course of the negotiation process will depend on the United States and Great Britain, Chepa believes.

"These two countries have been putting pressure on Kyiv. It is their position that made the Minsk agreements fruitless. Kyiv is not ready for the talks, because it has not received instructions for that. America started talking about a possibility of the negotiation process. Let's see what they are going to put forward — they, not Ukraine," he explained.

Republicans will play the Ukrainian card in the internal struggle, and Democrats will have to respond in some way, the MP also said.

Earlier, The Washington Post, citing its sources, reported that the United States was trying to convince Ukraine to express readiness for negotiations with Russia. Italy's La Repubblica wrote that the United States and NATO admitted the start of negotiations on the crisis in Ukraine could be possible should Ukrainian forces retake Kherson. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stated that Russia was open to negotiations with Ukraine, but they were impossible due to Kyiv's refusal.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Losses of 155th Marine Brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet announced

On November 7, it was reported on social media that marines of the 155th brigade of the Pacific Fleet had recorded an address to Governor Kozhemyako

Losses of 155th Marine Brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet announced
Donetsk railway traffic control centre completely destroyed
Hotspots and Incidents
Donetsk railway traffic control centre completely destroyed
World
La Repubblica: USA admits Russia-Ukraine talks should Kyiv retake Kherson
World
Progress in Russia-Ukraine talks may develop already this week
Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future Mahboob A. Khawaja Peter Baofu The Closing of the Western Mind in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu Lyuba Lulko Putin gives Erdogan a good grain shake Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine receives NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft missile systems
Columnists
Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future
Cosmetic companies decide to return to Russian market
Business
Cosmetic companies decide to return to Russian market
Last materials
Ukraine receives NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft missile systems
Donetsk railway traffic control centre completely destroyed
Progress in Russia-Ukraine talks may develop already this week
La Repubblica: USA admits Russia-Ukraine talks should Kyiv retake Kherson
Losses of 155th Marine Brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet announced
Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future
The Closing of the Western Mind in the 2nd Cold War
Putin gives Erdogan a good grain shake
Asia Times: The US will have to step back, Americans not ready for a big war
Russian troops to be redeployed to left bank of Dnieper as firefights expected in Kherson
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy