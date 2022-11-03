World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian FM Lavrov speaks about Russia's peace efforts in Ukraine

Moscow's efforts to reach a consensus and start a negotiation process for a peaceful settlement of the crisis in Ukraine have been blocked since April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Hussein Abdullah al-Safadi.

"We informed our Jordanian friends about the latest developments within the framework of Russia's special military operation. We reaffirmed our goals to protect Donbass and prevent discrimination against the people who want to maintain the bond with Russian language and Russian culture. We also told them [Jordanian colleagues] that Russia's efforts for peace talks with Ukraine have been blocked since April," Sergei Lavrov said.

In turn, the Jordanian Foreign Minister called on the international community to respect Russia's interests and all interested parties in the world. He also stressed the need for a ceasefire.

Earlier, Lavrov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was still open to negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict. According to him, Moscow will not ignore realistic proposals from Western partners.

