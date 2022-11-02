World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia resumes participation in grain export deal

World

Russia has received written guarantees from Ukraine not to use the grain corridor for combat operations against the Russian Federation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The return to the deal has become possible owing to the mediation of the UN and Turkey, the Defense Ministry added. 

“The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear to be sufficient and resumes the implementation of the agreement,” the ministry added.

In this connection, Russia resumes participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the ministry added.

Russia insists on the need for a detailed investigation of the Kyiv attack in Sevastopol. As many as 218 ships loaded with grain currently remain blocked in ports because of the attack.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
