World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin and Erdogan discuss grain export deal: Russia needs security guarantees from Kyiv

World

On November 1, Russian President Putin held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan. During the conversation, Putin named the terms, on which Moscow would be resume its participation in the grain export deal, TASS reports.

Putin and Erdogan discuss grain export deal: Russia needs security guarantees from Kyiv

Russia will return to the grain export deal only after Kyiv provides security guarantees and refuses to use the provisions of the treaty for its own military purposes, Putin told Erdogan.

"The Kyiv regime, with the support of its Western supervisors, used the sea humanitarian corridor that had been set up for the transportation of Ukrainian grain to carry out attacks on infrastructure and warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol that ensured the safe operation of the afore-mentioned corridor,” the Kremlin said in a statement following the talks.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin announced similar conditions for Russia to return to the grain export deal.

Russia announced the suspension of its participation in the grain export deal after a drone attack on the warships of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol on October 29. Russia's Defence Ministry said that the attack was conducted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The ministry also accused the United Kingdom of being involved in the attack and called the incident a terrorist attack. The attacked warships were used to ensure the safety of the grain export corridor.

Here is more from the telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan:

  • Putin said that Kyiv, with the support of the West, used the grain corridor to attack Sevastopol and the warships that guarded the corridor;
  • The President of the Russian Federation told Erdogan that the return of the Russian Federation to the grain deal could be possible after an investigation into the attack on Sevastopol and security guarantees from Kyiv;
  • The Russian president pointed out to Erdogan a failure to fulfill the second part of the grain deal to unblock exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets;
  • Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to supply large volumes of grain and fertilizers to Africa free of charge.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Explosions occur at Russian military airfield in Pskov region

Two Ka-52 helicopters were damaged after several explosions occurred at a military airfield in the Pskov region of Russia

Explosions occur at Russian military airfield in Pskov region
Foreign national fighting on Russia's side killed in Donbas
Hotspots and Incidents
Foreign national fighting on Russia's side killed in Donbas
World
Zelensky's never-ending complaints drive Biden mad
Russia
New payment system Astrasend to appear in Russia for dollar and ruble transfers
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Bolsonaro: The sulking brat and his temper tantrum Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Oleg Artyukov Qatar ready to turn its back on Europe and redirect gas supplies somewhere else Oleg Artyukov Andrey Mihayloff USA's new National Defence Strategy announces new round of global confrontation Andrey Mihayloff
Hotspots and Incidents
Kyiv cut from electricity and water supplies in Russia's latest strikes
Americas
USA's new National Defence Strategy announces new round of global confrontation
Russian FM Lavrov confirms Putin ready for talks on Ukraine
World
Russian FM Lavrov confirms Putin ready for talks on Ukraine
Last materials
Putin and Erdogan discuss grain export deal: Russia needs security guarantees from Kyiv
Bolsonaro: The sulking brat and his temper tantrum
Ukrainian servicemen get drugged and walk like zombies in their attacks
Dmitry Medvedev: Kyiv and the West push the world to global war
Qatar ready to turn its back on Europe and redirect gas supplies somewhere else
Kremlin responds to reports of Russian businessmen renouncing Russian citizenship
Russia sends 87,000 mobilised reservists to special operation zone
MMA fighter dies in his sleep after eating watermelon
USA's new National Defence Strategy announces new round of global confrontation
New payment system Astrasend to appear in Russia for dollar and ruble transfers
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy