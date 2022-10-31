World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian FM Lavrov confirms Putin ready for talks on Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that President Vladimir Putin was still ready for talks on Ukraine.

"The readiness of Russia, including its president, for negotiations on Ukraine remains unchanged. We are always ready to listen to what proposals our Western partners have to reduce tensions. Therefore, if we are approached with realistic proposals, we are up for it, as we always were in the past," Sergei Lavrov said in "The World on the Edge. Lessons from the Caribbean Crisis” documentary that was aired on Channel One.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov proposed a new platform for negotiations between Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. He said that the talks between the two presidents may take place only if the United States wanted to hear Russia.

