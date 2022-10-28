US hails Soviet fighter jet that was designed 40 years ago

The Sukhoi Su-27 fourth-generation Russian fighter jet, which was designed almost 40 years ago, still remains a star of modern aviation technology, Caleb Larson wrote in an article for The National Interest.

The expert pointed out the excellent work of the Sukhoi Design Bureau that has made significant progress in the development of aircraft for both the USSR and Russia.

"Among those airframes is the Cold War-era Su-27 design, which continues to be useful decades after it was designed,” the author wrote.

The Su-27 flanker is going to remain relevant in conflicts against opponents that lack state-of-the-art fifth-generation aircraft and advanced air defense systems.