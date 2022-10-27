Energy crisis to adjust global demand for fossil fuel

The energy crisis that has sparked as a result of Russia's special operation in Ukraine will significantly adjust global demand for fossil fuels, The Associated Press said with reference to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The IEA report describes two scenarios against the backdrop of declining Russian fuel exports. In the first case, experts suggest that demand will reach a record peak. In the second case, on the contrary, it will even out or even subside.

"Today's energy crisis is a shock of unprecedented breadth and complexity," the IEA said in its report.

The report also says that the situation has forced advanced economies to accelerate structural change towards renewable energy.

Noteworthy, it was earlier reported that the amounts of gas that has been stocked up for the winter period in Europe exceeded the needs of the region due to warm weather and an active increase in liquefied natural gas supplies.