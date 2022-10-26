World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Deployment of US elite division in Romania indicates beginning of WWIII

World

World War III has long been part of Washington's plans. The recent deployment of the Screaming Eagles division in Eastern Europe near the Ukrainian border may indicate the beginning of a global conflict, Al Mayadeen columnist Ahmad Haj Ali believes.

"The answer to the question of when the Third World War is going to start is as follows: "It has already begun,” the journalist wrote.

In his opinion, the deployment of the US 101st Airborne Division Screaming Eagles in Eastern Europe speaks of the beginning of a global conflict. As many as 4,700 servicemen were stationed in Europe under the pretext of participating in "unprecedented military exercises.

Haj Ali also drew attention to the statement from the division commander about his readiness to cross the territory of Ukraine in the event of an escalation of the conflict.

According to the observer, the United States and Great Britain are playing out a scenario to weaken Russia, China, as well as "to destroy the European economy and move industrial and economic capital to the United States."

The news about the deployment of the elite 101st Airborne Division in Romania to participate in NATO exercises was reported on October 21. Nicknamed as the "Screaming Eagles," the light infantry unit is trained to deploy its forces on any battlefield within hours.

As many as 4,700 troops have been relocated from the base of their permanent deployment in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to strengthen NATO's eastern flank in Europe. They will be quartered on army bases in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia. The Screaming Eagles have appeared in Europe for the first time in 80 years against the backdrop of rising tensions between Russia and NATO.

Kremlin: Deployment of US troops in Romania dangerous 

The deployment of American troops near Russian borders will not contribute to stability, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on October 26.

"The closer the American troops get to the Russian border, the greater the danger for us," Peskov said, answering a question whether this fact could be considered a prologue to World War Three.

"In any case, this deployment of American soldiers near our borders does not lead to increased predictability and stability in our region," he said.

