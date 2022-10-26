World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
American general: the US doesn't have air defense systems for Ukraine

Former commander of US forces in Europe, Ben Hodges, said that the United States will not be able to ensure the air security for Ukraine.

"We don't have enough air defense assets for all of Europe. Over the past eight months, we've learned that the demands are much bigger than it had been expected," Hodges said.

According to him, the United States does not have enough air defense systems for Ukraine to fully protect the country from Russian missiles. The general added that the West will continue to look for weapons for Kyiv.

Earlier, military expert Alexey Leonkov said that two NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems, which the United States handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, would not close the sky over Ukraine.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
