Politico reveals how the new command of Russian army has affected the operation in Ukraine

World

Signs of greater tactical coherence are being noted among the Russian military after the appointment of General of the Army Sergei Surovikin as commander of the Joint Group of Forces in the special operation area in Ukraine, the Politico writes, citing Western military officials and analysts.

Western military officials and analysts say there are already signs of greater tactical coherence.

As an unnamed senior British intelligence officer told Politico, Surovikin's military tactics "have proven effective in Syria."

"As a military strategist, he was noted for efficiency - albeit brutal," - said the sources of the publication.

 

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
