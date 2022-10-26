Putin: Ukraine loses sovereignty as it becomes US foreign policy tool

Ukraine has become an instrument of US foreign policy and has practically lost its sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of special services and law enforcement agencies of the CIS countries. His speech was broadcast on the official Telegram channel of the Kremlin.

USA uses Ukraine as battering ram against Russia

According to Putin, the United States is using Ukraine as a battering ram against Russia.

"The country, in fact, has lost sovereignty and is directly controlled by the United States that is using it as a battering ram against Russia, against our Union State with the Republic of Belarus, against the CSTO and the CIS as a whole,” the Russian president said.

The Ukrainian territory was turned into a test ground for biological experiments, and now they inundate it with weapons, Putin added.