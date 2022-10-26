Putin conducts a military training on delivering a retaliatory nuclear strike

Russian President Vladimir Putin conducted a military training of the strategic deterrence forces on a massive nuclear strike in response to a potentioal similar strike by an enemy. This was told by the head of the Ministry of Defense (MO) SergeiShoigu, reportsTASS.

“Under your leadership, training is being carried out (...), during which the tasks of delivering a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear strike will be worked out,” Shoigu addressed Putin.

Earlier, Russia demanded that Ukraine and its "Western curators" stop taking steps that bring the world to a nuclear catastrophe. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Russian delegation Konstantin Vorontsov at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.