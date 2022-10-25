World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Video shows moments before former Chinese President Hu Jintao escorted out of Congress

World

A three-minute video has appeared on the Internet showing moments before former Chinese President Hu Jintao was escorted out of the closing ceremony of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

Hu Jintao escorted out of congress

The video shows the 79-year-old politician sitting next to Chinese President Xi Jinping and trying to look through the documents of the congress. At the same time, the head of the Chinese parliament, Li Zhanshu, is trying to stop him from doing this while explaining something to him.

After a while, Xi Jinping calls an employees who then takes Hu Jintao away.

According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, Hu Jintao left the presidium as he was unwell.

Hu Jintao served as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China from 2002 to 2012 and as President of the People's Republic of China from 2003 to 2013. He was replaced by Xi Jinping on the position.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
The dirty bomb situation: Russian forces put on alert

The Russian Ministry of Defense has put its forces on alert to be prepared for action "under conditions of radioactive contamination" against the background of reports indicating Kyiv's readiness to use a dirty bomb

The dirty bomb situation: Russian forces put on alert
US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel
Americas
US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel
World
Russian Defence Ministry: Zelensky contacts UK to obtain nuclear technology
Hotspots and Incidents
Investigators name two main versions for Su-30 fighter jet crash in Irkutsk
Andrey Mihayloff US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey World News: There are other stories Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Jan Westh Have we already forgotten the CIA rape of Russia during the 1990s? Jan Westh
World
Russia warns the West of possible dirty bomb provocation in Ukraine
World
Kyiv can build a dirty bomb from spent nuclear fuel
Chechnya's Kadyrov not happy with Russia's weak response to Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechnya's Kadyrov not happy with Russia's weak response to Ukraine
Last materials
Video shows moments before former Chinese President Hu Jintao escorted out of Congress
UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admits Ukraine conflict must be stopped
Moscow: Russia is open to all contacts to end Ukrainian crisis
US Congressmen urge Joe Biden to sit down to talk to Russia
Emmanuel Macron says USA needs to negotiate with Russia for Ukraine crisis to end
Chechnya's Kadyrov not happy with Russia's weak response to Ukraine
US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel
Kyiv can build a dirty bomb from spent nuclear fuel
The dirty bomb situation: Russian forces put on alert
Russian Defence Ministry: Zelensky contacts UK to obtain nuclear technology
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy