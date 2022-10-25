Video shows moments before former Chinese President Hu Jintao escorted out of Congress

A three-minute video has appeared on the Internet showing moments before former Chinese President Hu Jintao was escorted out of the closing ceremony of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

The video shows the 79-year-old politician sitting next to Chinese President Xi Jinping and trying to look through the documents of the congress. At the same time, the head of the Chinese parliament, Li Zhanshu, is trying to stop him from doing this while explaining something to him.

After a while, Xi Jinping calls an employees who then takes Hu Jintao away.

According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, Hu Jintao left the presidium as he was unwell.

Hu Jintao served as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China from 2002 to 2012 and as President of the People's Republic of China from 2003 to 2013. He was replaced by Xi Jinping on the position.