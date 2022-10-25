World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admits Ukraine conflict must be stopped

World

The Ukrainian conflict must be stopped, UK's new PM Rishi Sunak said in his first speech as Prime Minister, Sky News reports.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Rishi Sunak said that the Ukraine conflict was a terrible war that must be seen successfully to its conclusion.

The newly elected British Prime Minister also acknowledged that his country was going through a deep economic crisis. However, he praised the aspirations of his predecessor Liz Truss, who tried to improve economic performance. He admired her restlessness admitting, though, that she made mistakes.

On October 25, King Charles III confirmed Sunak's accession to the post of Prime Minister of Great Britain. The monarch also gave Sunak his first order — to form the new government.

Rishi Sunak, the youngest British PM

Rishi Sunak, former Chancellor of the Exchequer, won the intra-party election of the Conservative Party and took office as Prime Minister.

His candidacy was supported by 184 MPs out of 357, but after Penny Mordaunt withdrew her candidacy for office, the number of his supporters grew by another 25 people. Thus, Sunak became the only candidate and won an automatic victory.

Sunak will become the youngest British prime minister and the first Indian-born politician in British history to hold the position. He is 42 years old.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
