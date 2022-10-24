World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kyiv can build a dirty bomb from spent nuclear fuel

World

Military expert Mikhail Khodaryonok believes that Ukraine is capable of creating a "dirty bomb".

According to the reserve colonel, Kyiv may an opportunity to use spent nuclear fuel, reactor fuel assemblies on territories of nuclear power plants to build a "dirty bomb".

"If they attack a storage facility with nuclear fuel on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the whole of Europe, depending on the wind rose, will turn into a lifeless desert for the next 120-150 years," Khodaryonok said.

The expert also pointed out a possibility of using ammunition with a small amount of uranium or plutonium. In this case, a nuclear explosion will not occur, but people will die due to cancer, the specialist said.

Earlier, Igor Nikulin, a former member of the UN Commission on Biological and Chemical Weapons, said that Kyiv's dirty bomb could affect Moldova, Romania and Greece in the first place.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
