Russian Defence Ministry: Zelensky contacts UK to obtain nuclear technology

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky contacted the UK to obtain nuclear weapons technology, Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov, Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces said on October 24, TASS reports.

Russian Defence Ministry: Zelensky contacts UK to obtain nuclear technology

"We have information about the contacts of the office of the President of Ukraine with representatives of Great Britain regarding a possibility to obtain a technology to build nuclear weapons,” the representative of the Russian Defence Ministry said.

On October 23, it was reported that the Ukrainian authorities were allegedly working on a provocation to detonate a "dirty bomb" — a low-yield nuclear weapon filled with radioactive materials in combination with conventional explosives. The provocation is allegedly being prepared to subsequently accuse Russia of using weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine.

In connection with this information, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed the heads of defense departments of the UK, Turkey, France and the USA of the threat.

In turn, the US State Department said that the USA, the UK and France refuse to believe that Kyiv could detonate a dirty bomb in Ukraine.

