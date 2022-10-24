World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia warns the West of possible dirty bomb provocation in Ukraine

World

The USA and a number of Western countries not trust reports from the Russian side of Ukraine's intention to blow up a "dirty bomb” on its territory and blame Russia for the attack. However, such a threat persists, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Russia warns the West of possible dirty bomb provocation in Ukraine

On October 23, it was reported that the Ukrainian authorities were allegedly working on a provocation to detonate a "dirty bomb" — a low-yield nuclear weapon filled with radioactive materials in combination with conventional explosives.

In this regard, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu informed the heads of defense departments of four countries about the threat. Shoygu held telephone conversations with:

  • British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace;
  • Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar;
  • French Defence Minister;
  • US Secrtary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

Subsequently, spokespeople for the US State Department said that the United States, the UK and France refused to believe that Kyiv could carry out a "dirty bomb" provocation. The foreign ministries of the three countries regarded the information from the Russian side as an attempt to use such an accusation as a pretext for escalation.

"The fact that they did not believe the information from the Russian side does not mean that the threat of such a "dirty bomb” ceases to exist. The threat is evident. The Minister of Defence brought this information to the attention of his counterparts. It's up to them to believe or not to believe," Peskov told reporters on October 24.

The use of a "dirty bomb" will inevitably lead to the contamination of a large area. The contaminated area will be unsuitable for living for decades to come, similarly to the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Noteworthy, almost every country of the world that has nuclear technology can build a dirty bomb. The range of destruction will depend on the type of explosives and weather conditions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Two pilots killed as Su-30 crashes on house in Irkutsk

Two pilots were killed as a result of the crash of the Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet in Irkutsk. No casualties among civilians were reported

Two pilots killed as Su-30 crashes on house in Irkutsk
Andrey Mihayloff Russia and Ukraine get ready for major battle for Kherson amid evacuation of civilians Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey World News: There are other stories Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Jan Westh Have we already forgotten the CIA rape of Russia during the 1990s? Jan Westh
Last materials
Russia warns the West of possible dirty bomb provocation in Ukraine
Investigators name two main versions for Su-30 fighter jet crash in Irkutsk
Two pilots killed as Su-30 crashes on house in Irkutsk
Russia and Ukraine get ready for major battle for Kherson amid evacuation of civilians
World News: There are other stories
Ukraine switches TV broadcasts into English
USA blocks Russia's participation in international IAEA conference
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin calls his Russian and then Ukrainian counterparts
White House concerned about Elon Musk's recent remarks on Ukraine
Kremlin: Nord Stream investigation results will raise many eyebrows in Europe
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy