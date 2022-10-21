World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

USA blocks Russia's participation in international IAEA conference

World

Washington has blocked Russia's participation in the international conference of the IAEA in the United States. The US administration has thus shown disrespect for the IAEA, state corporation Rosatom said.

USA blocks Russia's participation in international IAEA conference

The IAEA International Ministerial Conference Nuclear Energy in the 21st Century is to be held in Washington on October 26-28.

"It was assumed that the Russian delegation — representatives of Rosatom and Rostekhnadzor — would attend the conference. Requests for US visas for members of the delegation were forwarded in due course. As of today, none of the members of the Russian delegation has received US visas," the statement from Rosatom said.

"Thus, the American side has in fact blocked Russia's participation in this international IAEA conference, which was to be held in the United States. We consider this a manifestation of USA's disrespect towards the IAEA, the central international organization responsible for cooperation in the field of the peaceful use of atomic energy,” the statement also said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Moscow's smart move will cause US hegemony to fall apart

Russia's decision to move away from the West and turn towards the East will cause the US global hegemony to collapse

Moscow's smart move will cause US hegemony to fall apart
Global Times: Europeans begin to realize that they were victims of US global strategy
World
Global Times: Europeans begin to realize that they were victims of US global strategy
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces thwart Ukraine's offensive in Kherson region
Hotspots and Incidents
Experts estimate possible damage from attack on Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station
Jan Westh Have we already forgotten the CIA rape of Russia during the 1990s? Jan Westh Andrey Mihayloff Iran is one of the most powerful countries in the world. It opposes USA for 40 years Andrey Mihayloff Dmitry Sudakov Putin's new decrees: Martial law, levels of readiness and territorial defence Dmitry Sudakov
World
FT: Ukraine shocked by a new threat from the US
Russia
Putin meets mobilised Russians at range ground and fires sniper rifle
Bye, bye, Liz Truss! Congrats to lettuce
Former USSR
Bye, bye, Liz Truss! Congrats to lettuce
Last materials
USA blocks Russia's participation in international IAEA conference
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin calls his Russian and then Ukrainian counterparts
White House concerned about Elon Musk's recent remarks on Ukraine
Kremlin: Nord Stream investigation results will raise many eyebrows in Europe
Have we already forgotten the CIA rape of Russia during the 1990s?
Putin meets mobilised Russians at range ground and fires sniper rifle
Experts estimate possible damage from attack on Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station
Bye, bye, Liz Truss! Congrats to lettuce
Zelensky: Ukraine did not order a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge
Iran is one of the most powerful countries in the world. It opposes USA for 40 years
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy