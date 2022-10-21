US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin calls his Russian and then Ukrainian counterparts

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu held talks with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, TASS reports with reference to the Russian Defence Ministry.

Shoygu and Austin talked to each other on the phone to discuss international security issues and the crisis in Ukraine.

The Pentagon said that US Secretary of Defense Austin, in a conversation with Shoygu, emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication in the context of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

It was also said that Austin then phoned the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Reznikov to discuss military assistance to Kyiv was discussed, the military department added.

The last time when Austin spoke with Shoygu was on May 13. That was the first time when the two ministers had a phone conversation since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. The head of the Pentagon called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, emphasising the importance of communication.

Prior to the start of the special operation, Lloyd Austin, in a conversation with Sergei Shoygu on February 18, called for de-escalation and diplomatic settlement. He also urged the Russian Defence Minister to pull back the troops from the border with Ukraine.