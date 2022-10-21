World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin calls his Russian and then Ukrainian counterparts

World

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu held talks with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, TASS reports with reference to the Russian Defence Ministry.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin calls his Russian and then Ukrainian counterparts

Shoygu and Austin talked to each other on the phone to discuss international security issues and the crisis in Ukraine.

The Pentagon said that US Secretary of Defense Austin, in a conversation with Shoygu, emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication in the context of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

It was also said that Austin then phoned the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Reznikov to discuss military assistance to Kyiv was discussed, the military department added.

The last time when Austin spoke with Shoygu was on May 13. That was the first time when the two ministers had a phone conversation since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. The head of the Pentagon called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, emphasising the importance of communication.

Prior to the start of the special operation, Lloyd Austin, in a conversation with Sergei Shoygu on February 18, called for de-escalation and diplomatic settlement. He also urged the Russian Defence Minister to pull back the troops from the border with Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Moscow's smart move will cause US hegemony to fall apart

Russia's decision to move away from the West and turn towards the East will cause the US global hegemony to collapse

Moscow's smart move will cause US hegemony to fall apart
Global Times: Europeans begin to realize that they were victims of US global strategy
World
Global Times: Europeans begin to realize that they were victims of US global strategy
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces thwart Ukraine's offensive in Kherson region
World
FT: Ukraine shocked by a new threat from the US
Jan Westh Have we already forgotten the CIA rape of Russia during the 1990s? Jan Westh Andrey Mihayloff Iran is one of the most powerful countries in the world. It opposes USA for 40 years Andrey Mihayloff Dmitry Sudakov Putin's new decrees: Martial law, levels of readiness and territorial defence Dmitry Sudakov
Hotspots and Incidents
Experts estimate possible damage from attack on Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station
Russia
Putin meets mobilised Russians at range ground and fires sniper rifle
Bye, bye, Liz Truss! Congrats to lettuce
Former USSR
Bye, bye, Liz Truss! Congrats to lettuce
Last materials
White House concerned about Elon Musk's recent remarks on Ukraine
Kremlin: Nord Stream investigation results will raise many eyebrows in Europe
Have we already forgotten the CIA rape of Russia during the 1990s?
Putin meets mobilised Russians at range ground and fires sniper rifle
Experts estimate possible damage from attack on Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station
Bye, bye, Liz Truss! Congrats to lettuce
Zelensky: Ukraine did not order a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge
Iran is one of the most powerful countries in the world. It opposes USA for 40 years
Global Times: Europeans begin to realize that they were victims of US global strategy
European Commission: Putin's gift to Berlusconi may violate sanctions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy