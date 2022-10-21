White House concerned about Elon Musk's recent remarks on Ukraine

The remarks that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has made recently about Ukraine raised concerns in the White House. The US authorities consider checking Musk's business deals, Bloomberg said.

"Biden administration officials are discussing whether the US should subject some of Elon Musk's ventures to national security reviews, including the deal for Twitter Inc. and SpaceX's Starlink satellite network," the publication said.

The article says that US officials experience "discomfort" in connection with the businessman's statements to stop supplying Starlink satellite service to Ukraine. According to officials, Musk has been showing an increasingly friendly stance towards Russia. In addition, they are also worried about Elon Musk's intention to acquire Twitter with a group of foreign investors.

The White House is going through early stages of such discussions, Bloomberg also said.

On October 20, Elon Musk said that a compromise on the Crimea would be the most probable scenario for the solution of the Ukraine conflict.

"Compromise is overwhelmingly the most likely outcome — just a question of how much death and destruction happens before then," he said.

On October 17, Musk said that he would like the West to consider the risk of a nuclear conflict and WWIII more seriously.

"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter,” Elon Musk tweeted on Monday, October 17. "We've already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3," he continued.

Earlier this month, Musk shared his view on the peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine. According to him, if Ukraine agrees to remain neutral and cede control of Crimea to Russia permanently, the conflict will be resolved.

This is a "highly likely” outcome. The only question is "how many die before then,” Elon Musk believes. A nuclear escalation was a "possible, albeit unlikely” outcome, he also noted.