Kremlin: Nord Stream investigation results will raise many eyebrows in Europe

World

The main obstacle to Russia's participation in the investigation of Nord Stream sabotage is the reluctance of other countries to learn the truth. The results of the investigation could raise many eyebrows in the EU, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on the resistance from Germany, Denmark and Sweden to investigate into the explosions of the gas pipelines, TASS reports.

Kremlin: Nord Stream investigation results will raise many eyebrows in Europe

"In terms of possible executors, our considerations and our preliminary assumptions are well known. We do not have any new data at the moment, because we are deprived of a possibility to take part in the investigation of this act of sabotage. Neither the Germans, nor the Swedes, nor the Danes share information with us,” Peskov said.

According to him, Moscow is working through diplomatic channels on admission to the investigation. Nevertheless, Russia stumbles upon a wall of unwillingness to interact in any way.

The attacks took place on September 26, when two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe — Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were exploded. Germany, Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the damage that was caused to the gas pipelines was unprecedented.

The Kremlin called the attacks an act of international terrorism. According to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in the area where the explosions occurred, NATO had conducted exercises with the use of deep-sea equipment. According to Vladimir Putin, "sanctions are not enough for the Anglo-Saxons," and they have proceeded to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure.

Nord Stream damage
