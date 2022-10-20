World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky: Ukraine did not order a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge

Volodymyr Zelensky said that, "as far as he knows," Kyiv did not give the order to carry out an explosion on the Crimean bridge, which, according to the Russian FSB, was organized by the main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation previously published photos and videos of how Ukrainian intelligence was preparing an explosion on the Crimean bridge on October 8. According to the FSB and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the organizer was the head of Ukrainian intelligence Kirill Budanov, employees and agents.

"We certainly didn't order it to be done, as far as I know," Zelenskiy said in an interview with Canadian CTV when asked if he or his security forces had anything to do with the explosion.

On the Crimean bridge early in the morning on October 8, a truck was blown up: four people were killed, two car spans collapsed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that with the explosion on the bridge, Kyiv put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and "it is simply impossible to leave crimes of this kind unanswered." After the terrorist attack, the RF Armed Forces began to strike at the Ukrainian infrastructure.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
