World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

European Commission: Putin's gift to Berlusconi may violate sanctions

World

The vodka that former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said Russian President Vladimir Putin gave him for his birthday could violate European Union restrictions, writes DPA, citing a European Commission spokesman.

European Commission: Putin's gift to Berlusconi may violate sanctions

"EU countries are responsible for complying with the sanctions," the publication says.

The EC noted that from April 2022 it was decided to ban the import of alcoholic beverages from Russia to the EU. There are no exceptions for gifts.

Earlier, LaPresse reported that Berlusconi told fellow party members that he "made peace with Putin" and the Russian leader sent him 20 bottles of vodka for his birthday.

For the first time since the Second World War, a center-right coalition has won the early parliamentary elections in Italy. It included four parties - "Forward, Italy" (it is headed by Silvio Berlusconi), "League of the North" (full name "Northern League for the Independence of Padania"), "Brothers of Italy" and "We Moderates".

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
World
Erdogan urges Zelensky to diplomacy under any circumstances

President of Turkey Recep Erdogan spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and reminded him of the possibility for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict

Erdogan urges Zelensky to diplomacy under any circumstances
Putin declares special regime in eight Russian regions bordering Ukraine
Russia
Putin declares special regime in eight Russian regions bordering Ukraine
News from the Kremlin
Putin's new decrees: Martial law, levels of readiness and territorial defence
Russia
Putin implements martial law in Russia's four new regions
Dmitry Sudakov Putin's new decrees: Martial law, levels of readiness and territorial defence Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Iran wants EU and US to look into the mirror to see the ugly reflection Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff Former Tokyo Governor: Ukraine has always been a traitor country Andrey Mihayloff
World
Erdogan and Putin agree to build major gas hub in Turkey
World
Trump names the reason to be friends with Russia
Russian forces thwart Ukraine's offensive in Kherson region
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces thwart Ukraine's offensive in Kherson region
Last materials
Liz Truss announces her resignation as British Prime Minister
Moscow's smart move will cause US hegemony to fall apart
FT: Ukraine shocked by a new threat from the US
Russian forces thwart Ukraine's offensive in Kherson region
Trump names the reason to be friends with Russia
Erdogan urges Zelensky to diplomacy under any circumstances
Putin's new decrees: Martial law, levels of readiness and territorial defence
Putin declares special regime in eight Russian regions bordering Ukraine
Putin implements martial law in Russia's four new regions
Erdogan and Putin agree to build major gas hub in Turkey
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy