European Commission: Putin's gift to Berlusconi may violate sanctions

The vodka that former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said Russian President Vladimir Putin gave him for his birthday could violate European Union restrictions, writes DPA, citing a European Commission spokesman.

"EU countries are responsible for complying with the sanctions," the publication says.

The EC noted that from April 2022 it was decided to ban the import of alcoholic beverages from Russia to the EU. There are no exceptions for gifts.

Earlier, LaPresse reported that Berlusconi told fellow party members that he "made peace with Putin" and the Russian leader sent him 20 bottles of vodka for his birthday.

For the first time since the Second World War, a center-right coalition has won the early parliamentary elections in Italy. It included four parties - "Forward, Italy" (it is headed by Silvio Berlusconi), "League of the North" (full name "Northern League for the Independence of Padania"), "Brothers of Italy" and "We Moderates".