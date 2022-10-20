World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The Republicans admitted that they could "shut off the spigot of funding Ukraine" in the conflict against Russia. This may happen in case the Republicans win the elections to the US House of Representatives, Axios said.

Kelly Armstrong, a House of Representatives member from North Dakota, believes that Washington may stop supporting Kyiv due to a change in the opinion of American voters.

"When people are seeing a 13% increase in grocery prices; energy, utility bills doubling … if you're a border community and you're being overrun by migrants and fentanyl, Ukraine is the furthest thing from your mind," he said.

Another Republican, Kevin McCarthy, in an interview with Punchbowl News, suggested that the Americans, facing a recession, simply will not give carte blanche to Ukraine."

Texas House Representative Michael McCall, speaking about Ukraine's funding said that Republicans would like to see "more accountability and oversight."

In May, 57 Republicans in the House of Representatives voted against a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, the publication said. This number may increase significantly should the Republican Party win the upcoming elections.

Experts believe that the Democrats are likely to lose their majority in the November elections to the US Congress. This may in turn lead to changes in Washington's policy towards Ukraine. USA may decrease its support for Ukraine, but one should not expect either a dramatic or a total reduction in such aid, experts say.

Earlier, The Washington Post said that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was "signaling that if Republicans win the House majority in next month's midterm elections, the GOP is likely to oppose more aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia."

"I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they're not going to write a blank check to Ukraine. They just won't do it," McCarthy said in an interview with Punchbowl News.

On October 18, former US President Barack Obama, in an interview with Pod Save America, called on Washington to define a clear framework for supporting Kyiv in order to avoid a direct clash with Russia.

"We have to be clear and honest with them about what we can and cannot do. And there are lines that we have to determine internally, the US, NATO, and others that take into account the risk of this tipping into a Russia/ US/NATO conflict as opposed to a Russia/Ukraine conflict," Obama said.

