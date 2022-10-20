The Telegraph: Scholz's decision to save Germany infuriates Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron was furious over the decision of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to allocate billions of euros to support national energy, writes The Telegraph.

Paris is furious over the launch of a €200 billion domestic energy aid scheme in Germany without prior consultation with its closest EU partner, and its preference for American weapons.

The French leader, the newspaper notes, even canceled a scheduled meeting with his German counterpart.

“The decision to postpone traditional government consultations signals a growing gap between EU states in the energy and military spheres,” said Henry Samuel, author of the article.

Scholz's spokesman, cited by the publication, admitted "that there are a number of issues on which Paris and Berlin cannot reach a unified position."