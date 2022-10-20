World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Liz Truss announces her resignation as British Prime Minister

World

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation. The announcement came after the prime minister's meeting with Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, which represents the Conservative party's parliamentary faction. According to British media, during the meeting, Sir Graham told Mrs Truss that she could no longer count on the support of a majority of Conservative MPs.

Liz Truss announces her resignation as British Prime Minister

Thus, Liz Truss broke the record for the shortest tenure as prime minister of the country, which had lasted 195 years, when, in 1827, Prime Minister George Canning died 119 days after taking office.

Liz Truss took up her duties at the beginning of September this year. Its main problem was attempts to implement reforms in the field of taxation, which provoked a sharp drop in the stock market, the national currency and confidence in the government. Mrs Truss fired Treasury Secretary Quasi Kwarteng this week, replacing him as a vocal opponent of reform. The situation was aggravated by an open uprising in the ranks of the parliamentary faction of the conservative party, many prominent representatives of which openly opposed the prime minister.

Truss's situation has become almost hopeless after the events of last Wednesday, when the Minister of the Interior, Swella Braverman, resigned. Despite the fact that the reason for the resignation was a purely technical violation of the rules of document flow  Braverman sent a classified government document using a personal e-mail), according to the ex-minister, "when we make mistakes, we must resign." These words were regarded as a direct criticism of the Prime Minister.

The election of a new leader of the party will be held within a week. Truss's most likely successor is former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who lost her previous election as party leader this summer.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
World
Erdogan urges Zelensky to diplomacy under any circumstances

President of Turkey Recep Erdogan spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and reminded him of the possibility for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict

Erdogan urges Zelensky to diplomacy under any circumstances
Putin declares special regime in eight Russian regions bordering Ukraine
Russia
Putin declares special regime in eight Russian regions bordering Ukraine
News from the Kremlin
Putin's new decrees: Martial law, levels of readiness and territorial defence
Russia
Putin implements martial law in Russia's four new regions
Dmitry Sudakov Putin's new decrees: Martial law, levels of readiness and territorial defence Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Iran wants EU and US to look into the mirror to see the ugly reflection Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff Former Tokyo Governor: Ukraine has always been a traitor country Andrey Mihayloff
World
Erdogan and Putin agree to build major gas hub in Turkey
World
Trump names the reason to be friends with Russia
Russian forces thwart Ukraine's offensive in Kherson region
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces thwart Ukraine's offensive in Kherson region
Last materials
Liz Truss announces her resignation as British Prime Minister
Moscow's smart move will cause US hegemony to fall apart
FT: Ukraine shocked by a new threat from the US
Russian forces thwart Ukraine's offensive in Kherson region
Trump names the reason to be friends with Russia
Erdogan urges Zelensky to diplomacy under any circumstances
Putin's new decrees: Martial law, levels of readiness and territorial defence
Putin declares special regime in eight Russian regions bordering Ukraine
Putin implements martial law in Russia's four new regions
Erdogan and Putin agree to build major gas hub in Turkey
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy