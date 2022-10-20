Liz Truss announces her resignation as British Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation. The announcement came after the prime minister's meeting with Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, which represents the Conservative party's parliamentary faction. According to British media, during the meeting, Sir Graham told Mrs Truss that she could no longer count on the support of a majority of Conservative MPs.

Thus, Liz Truss broke the record for the shortest tenure as prime minister of the country, which had lasted 195 years, when, in 1827, Prime Minister George Canning died 119 days after taking office.

Liz Truss took up her duties at the beginning of September this year. Its main problem was attempts to implement reforms in the field of taxation, which provoked a sharp drop in the stock market, the national currency and confidence in the government. Mrs Truss fired Treasury Secretary Quasi Kwarteng this week, replacing him as a vocal opponent of reform. The situation was aggravated by an open uprising in the ranks of the parliamentary faction of the conservative party, many prominent representatives of which openly opposed the prime minister.

Truss's situation has become almost hopeless after the events of last Wednesday, when the Minister of the Interior, Swella Braverman, resigned. Despite the fact that the reason for the resignation was a purely technical violation of the rules of document flow Braverman sent a classified government document using a personal e-mail), according to the ex-minister, "when we make mistakes, we must resign." These words were regarded as a direct criticism of the Prime Minister.

The election of a new leader of the party will be held within a week. Truss's most likely successor is former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who lost her previous election as party leader this summer.