FT: Ukraine shocked by a new threat from the US

World

Ukrainian officials were horrified by a warning from U.S. House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who said that aid to Kyiv could be cut after the midterm elections, Financial Times writes.

"To be honest, we were shocked to hear these comments by Mr. McCarthy," David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada.

He added that McCarthy's words surprised him, because the deputy met with the congressman during a recent visit to Washington and was convinced that they would continue to help Kyiv.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said the country is counting on "constant bipartisan support" from the United States.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
