Trump names the reason to be friends with Russia

Former US President Donald Trump said it was important to remember Russian nuclear missiles, naming them a weighty reason for friendship with Moscow, CNN reported, which published one of the fragments of a new audio book by journalist Bob Woodward.

“Getting along with Russia is good and right, because it has a total of 1332 damn warheads,” Trump said in an interview with Woodward.

The book, titled "The Trump Tapes," includes over eight hours of raw footage from Trump's numerous interviews with the editor of The Washington Post. In particular, the ex-president allegedly discloses classified information about American weapons systems, which Woodward, according to CNN, could not verify.