World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Turkey: Putin-Zelensky talks impossible any time soon

World

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky is not possible at the moment.

There are no prerequisites for such negotiations to take place in Turkey any time soon, Ibrahim Kalin, an official representative for Turkish President Recep Erdogan said, TASS reports.

Earlier, Dmitry Novikov, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, stated that it was impossible for Putin to meet with Zelensky at the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia. There are no prerequisites for such negotiations. According to the MP, this is due to the positions of the parties, as well as the agenda of the event, at which, in his opinion, discussing issues of the special operation deems inappropriate.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Moment when Su-34 fighter crashes on apartment building captured on video

In the evening of October 17, a Sukhoi Su-34 aircraft crashed in the yard next to a nine-story apartment building. The fire engulfed several floors at once

Moment when Su-34 fighter crashes on apartment building captured on video
Russia responds to rumours about Viagra for Russian soldiers in Ukraine
World
Russia responds to rumours about Viagra for Russian soldiers in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia's Geran-2 kamikaze drones become nightmare for Kyiv
World
Israel considers supporting Nazi ideology in Ukraine - Medvedev
Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Persons with disabilities integral players in determining innovative solutions to fully inclusive societies Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine is just a tool to bleed Russia to death and ruin Europe Dmitry Sudakov Andrey Mihayloff Indian prophet Ajai Bhambi about the future of Russia Andrey Mihayloff
Russia
Russia considers banning traditional family criticism
World
Baijiahao: India angers the West by openly supporting Russia
Apartment building likely to collapse after Sukhoi Su-34 crash
Hotspots and Incidents
Apartment building likely to collapse after Sukhoi Su-34 crash
Last materials
Turkey: Putin-Zelensky talks impossible any time soon
India and Russia continue defence cooperation despite all problems
Apartment building likely to collapse after Sukhoi Su-34 crash
Moment when Su-34 fighter crashes on apartment building captured on video
Russia's Geran-2 kamikaze drones become nightmare for Kyiv
Sukhoi Su-34 crashes on apartment building in Southern Russia. Pilots eject
Baijiahao: India angers the West by openly supporting Russia
Russia and Ukraine swap POWs 110 for 110
Israel considers supporting Nazi ideology in Ukraine - Medvedev
Persons with disabilities integral players in determining innovative solutions to fully inclusive societies
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy