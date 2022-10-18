Turkey: Putin-Zelensky talks impossible any time soon

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky is not possible at the moment.

There are no prerequisites for such negotiations to take place in Turkey any time soon, Ibrahim Kalin, an official representative for Turkish President Recep Erdogan said, TASS reports.

Earlier, Dmitry Novikov, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, stated that it was impossible for Putin to meet with Zelensky at the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia. There are no prerequisites for such negotiations. According to the MP, this is due to the positions of the parties, as well as the agenda of the event, at which, in his opinion, discussing issues of the special operation deems inappropriate.