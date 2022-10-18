World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

India and Russia continue defence cooperation despite all problems

World

India and Russia will continue defence cooperation despite the Ukrainian crisis, the Indian Defense Ministry said, TASS reports.

"We have a long-standing partnership that is beneficial for both sides. We are still very active in this area,” Pankaj Agarwal, the chief of procurement at the Indian Ministry of Defense said.

In addition, he pointed to many joint defense projects between New Delhi and Moscow. Cooperation with Russia will help India strengthen its defenses and "become a strong and self-sufficient power."

Noteworthy, the Russian-Indian plant for the production of Kalashnikov assault rifles in the Indian city of Corve is to be launched before the end of 2022.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Moment when Su-34 fighter crashes on apartment building captured on video

In the evening of October 17, a Sukhoi Su-34 aircraft crashed in the yard next to a nine-story apartment building. The fire engulfed several floors at once

Moment when Su-34 fighter crashes on apartment building captured on video
Russia responds to rumours about Viagra for Russian soldiers in Ukraine
World
Russia responds to rumours about Viagra for Russian soldiers in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia's Geran-2 kamikaze drones become nightmare for Kyiv
World
Israel considers supporting Nazi ideology in Ukraine - Medvedev
Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Persons with disabilities integral players in determining innovative solutions to fully inclusive societies Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine is just a tool to bleed Russia to death and ruin Europe Dmitry Sudakov Andrey Mihayloff Indian prophet Ajai Bhambi about the future of Russia Andrey Mihayloff
Russia
Russia considers banning traditional family criticism
World
Baijiahao: India angers the West by openly supporting Russia
Apartment building likely to collapse after Sukhoi Su-34 crash
Hotspots and Incidents
Apartment building likely to collapse after Sukhoi Su-34 crash
Last materials
Turkey: Putin-Zelensky talks impossible any time soon
India and Russia continue defence cooperation despite all problems
Apartment building likely to collapse after Sukhoi Su-34 crash
Moment when Su-34 fighter crashes on apartment building captured on video
Russia's Geran-2 kamikaze drones become nightmare for Kyiv
Sukhoi Su-34 crashes on apartment building in Southern Russia. Pilots eject
Baijiahao: India angers the West by openly supporting Russia
Russia and Ukraine swap POWs 110 for 110
Israel considers supporting Nazi ideology in Ukraine - Medvedev
Persons with disabilities integral players in determining innovative solutions to fully inclusive societies
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy