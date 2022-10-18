India and Russia continue defence cooperation despite all problems

India and Russia will continue defence cooperation despite the Ukrainian crisis, the Indian Defense Ministry said, TASS reports.

"We have a long-standing partnership that is beneficial for both sides. We are still very active in this area,” Pankaj Agarwal, the chief of procurement at the Indian Ministry of Defense said.

In addition, he pointed to many joint defense projects between New Delhi and Moscow. Cooperation with Russia will help India strengthen its defenses and "become a strong and self-sufficient power."

Noteworthy, the Russian-Indian plant for the production of Kalashnikov assault rifles in the Indian city of Corve is to be launched before the end of 2022.