Baijiahao: India angers the West by openly supporting Russia

Indian Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar paid a visit to Australia on October 10. During one of his speeches, the Minister was asked about the relations between India and Russia.

The Indian official said that India was determined to continue importing energy from Russia and develop cooperation in the military sphere.

According to Baijiahao, a Chinese publication, the remarks from the Indian Minister angered the West. Western politicians and media cracked down on the Indian authorities, but New Delhi paid no mind.

The relations between Russia and India have become even closer in recent months, the Chinese publication said:

"This was mainly because India clearly saw the true insides of the collective West in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Initially, the Indians wanted to rely on Europe and the United States to develop their economy, but then they realized: you can't place your hopes on the Western establishment.”

The Baijiahao article emphasizes that due to its geography, India may have a higher starting point in the new world order. Therefore, the decision of the Indian authorities to distance themselves from the West and expand cooperation with Russia comes as an inevitable choice.