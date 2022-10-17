World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Baijiahao: India angers the West by openly supporting Russia

World

Indian Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar paid a visit to Australia on October 10. During one of his speeches, the Minister was asked about the relations between India and Russia.

Baijiahao: India angers the West by openly supporting Russia

The Indian official said that India was determined to continue importing energy from Russia and develop cooperation in the military sphere.

According to Baijiahao, a Chinese publication, the remarks from the Indian Minister angered the West. Western politicians and media cracked down on the Indian authorities, but New Delhi paid no mind.

The relations between Russia and India have become even closer in recent months, the Chinese publication said:

"This was mainly because India clearly saw the true insides of the collective West in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Initially, the Indians wanted to rely on Europe and the United States to develop their economy, but then they realized: you can't place your hopes on the Western establishment.”

The Baijiahao article emphasizes that due to its geography, India may have a higher starting point in the new world order. Therefore, the decision of the Indian authorities to distance themselves from the West and expand cooperation with Russia comes as an inevitable choice.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Russia responds to rumours about Viagra for Russian soldiers in Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry responded to recent remarks from Pramila Patten, UN Secretary General Special Representative, who claimed that Russian military men supposedly used Viagra when committing sex crimes in Ukraine

Russia responds to rumours about Viagra for Russian soldiers in Ukraine
Russia considers banning traditional family criticism
Russia
Russia considers banning traditional family criticism
World
Israel considers supporting Nazi ideology in Ukraine - Medvedev
Russia
Partial call-up of reservists in Moscow ends officially
Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Persons with disabilities integral players in determining innovative solutions to fully inclusive societies Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine is just a tool to bleed Russia to death and ruin Europe Dmitry Sudakov Andrey Mihayloff Indian prophet Ajai Bhambi about the future of Russia Andrey Mihayloff
Persons with disabilities integral players in determining innovative solutions to fully inclusive societies
Columnists
Persons with disabilities integral players in determining innovative solutions to fully inclusive societies
Last materials
Russia and Ukraine swap POWs 110 for 110
Israel considers supporting Nazi ideology in Ukraine - Medvedev
Persons with disabilities integral players in determining innovative solutions to fully inclusive societies
Russia considers banning traditional family criticism
Partial call-up of reservists in Moscow ends officially
Russia responds to rumours about Viagra for Russian soldiers in Ukraine
Ukraine is just a tool to bleed Russia to death and ruin Europe
 NI reveals in which case the US would change its course on Ukraine
Eco-activists douse soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' worth more than $80 million
Russia destroys large arsenal with Western weapons in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy