Israel considers supporting Nazi ideology in Ukraine - Medvedev

Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs Naсhman Shai suggested that the Israeli government start providing military assistance to Ukraine, following the example of the United States and other NATO countries.

Shai's statement followed an article in The Washington Post. The publication reported that Russia allegedly agreed with Iran on new arms supplies, including Iranian surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and a batch of drones.

"The time has come for Ukraine to receive military aid as well, just as the USA and NATO countries provide," Nachman Shai wrote on Twitter.*

Israel has not been providing any military assistance to Ukraine during the time of the conflict. Instead, Israel limited itself to sending humanitarian supplies and providing medical assistance to Ukrainians.

"Israel seems to be going to supply weapons to the Kyiv regime. A very reckless move. It will destroy all interstate relations between our countries,” Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said.

Israel announced its intention to provide military assistance to Kyiv after reports of deliveries of Iranian drones to Moscow.

According to Medvedev, if Israel provides military assistance to Ukraine, then it "is just right to declare Bandera and Shukhevych Israeli heroes."

The Washington Post reported that Iran was going to supply Russia with short-range ballistic missiles Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar, capable of striking targets at a distance of 300 and 700 km, as well as an "additional batch" of combat drones.

Relations between Israel and Iran remain extremely tense. The former accuses the latter of a nuclear threat and support for terrorist organizations, while Iran believes that Israel is involved in the murder of a number of its military and nuclear scientists.