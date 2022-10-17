World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Israel considers supporting Nazi ideology in Ukraine - Medvedev

World

Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs Naсhman Shai suggested that the Israeli government start providing military assistance to Ukraine, following the example of the United States and other NATO countries.

Israel considers supporting Nazi ideology in Ukraine - Medvedev

Shai's statement followed an article in The Washington Post. The publication reported that Russia allegedly agreed with Iran on new arms supplies, including Iranian surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and a batch of drones.

"The time has come for Ukraine to receive military aid as well, just as the USA and NATO countries provide," Nachman Shai wrote on Twitter.*

Israel has not been providing any military assistance to Ukraine during the time of the conflict. Instead, Israel limited itself to sending humanitarian supplies and providing medical assistance to Ukrainians.

"Israel seems to be going to supply weapons to the Kyiv regime. A very reckless move. It will destroy all interstate relations between our countries,” Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said.

Israel announced its intention to provide military assistance to Kyiv after reports of deliveries of Iranian drones to Moscow.

According to Medvedev, if Israel provides military assistance to Ukraine, then it "is just right to declare Bandera and Shukhevych Israeli heroes."

The Washington Post reported that Iran was going to supply Russia with short-range ballistic missiles Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar, capable of striking targets at a distance of 300 and 700 km, as well as an "additional batch" of combat drones.

Relations between Israel and Iran remain extremely tense. The former accuses the latter of a nuclear threat and support for terrorist organizations, while Iran believes that Israel is involved in the murder of a number of its military and nuclear scientists.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Russia responds to rumours about Viagra for Russian soldiers in Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry responded to recent remarks from Pramila Patten, UN Secretary General Special Representative, who claimed that Russian military men supposedly used Viagra when committing sex crimes in Ukraine

Russia responds to rumours about Viagra for Russian soldiers in Ukraine
Partial call-up of reservists in Moscow ends officially
Russia
Partial call-up of reservists in Moscow ends officially
Russia
Russia considers banning traditional family criticism
Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Persons with disabilities integral players in determining innovative solutions to fully inclusive societies Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine is just a tool to bleed Russia to death and ruin Europe Dmitry Sudakov Andrey Mihayloff Indian prophet Ajai Bhambi about the future of Russia Andrey Mihayloff
Last materials
Persons with disabilities integral players in determining innovative solutions to fully inclusive societies
Russia considers banning traditional family criticism
Partial call-up of reservists in Moscow ends officially
Russia responds to rumours about Viagra for Russian soldiers in Ukraine
Ukraine is just a tool to bleed Russia to death and ruin Europe
 NI reveals in which case the US would change its course on Ukraine
Eco-activists douse soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' worth more than $80 million
Russia destroys large arsenal with Western weapons in Ukraine
The Joint Investigation Team on the incident at Nord Stream breaks up
UK PM Truss fires Treasury Secretary Kwarteng after a month on the job
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy