 NI reveals in which case the US would change its course on Ukraine

World

The US government and the American public can drastically change the position on Ukraine with the direct involvement of the country's army in the conflict and heavy losses in manpower, said Leon Hadar, a columnist for The National Interest.

“If this happens [US military involvement] and the States end up suffering losses in Ukraine, and soldiers return to America in body bags, this could have a serious impact on public opinion and Congress,” the columnist noted.

According to him, the West's entry into direct confrontation with Moscow will inflame the fear of a world war and a massive nuclear strike among Americans.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
