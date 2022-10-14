The Joint Investigation Team on the incident at Nord Stream breaks up

Sweden, Denmark and Germany refuse to jointly investigate the sabotage at Nord Stream, now each of these countries will conduct its own investigation, the portal of the German news program Tagesschau of the ARD television and radio company reported.

"Sweden, Denmark and Germany wanted to jointly investigate the destruction of the pipelines and find out who is responsible for this. But this still will not happen," the news portal said, citing ARD sources in government circles.

It is noted that the joint investigation team no longer exists. According to media reports, first Sweden withdrew from the group, and then Denmark. It is specified that Sweden expressed concern about secrecy.