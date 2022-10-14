World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
NATO once again begins Steadfast Noon nuclear exercises. The week-long war games will be held near Russia, in Southern Europe. Aircraft and personnel from 14 NATO members will take part in the drills. 

These are indeed "annual and routine", but highly secret exercises to practice nuclear war scenarios.

According to the NATO statement, “Steadfast Noon involves training flights with dual-capable fighter jets, as well as conventional jets, backed by surveillance and refuelling aircraft. No live weapons are used. This exercise helps to ensure that NATO’s nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure and effective.”

It is easy to assume what the purpose of the upcoming drills is going to be. The European military intend to practice the use of American variable yield B-61 nuclear bombs on the border area of ​​Russia. It is believed that such bombs are capable of wiping off such regions as Moscow, Crimea and Kaliningrad.

In 2019, Joseph Day, a member of the NATO Defense and Security Committee, accidentally revealed that 150 warheads (including B61 bombs) were stationed at EU military bases.

NATO nuclear weapons are stored at the following army bases:

  •     Kleine Brogel in Belgium,
  •     Büchel in Germany,
  •     Aviano and Ghedi-Torre in Italy,
  •     Volkel in the Netherlands,
  •     Incirlik in Turkey.
  • NATO's nuclear policy provides that partner countries can use American warheads deployed in Europe in case of an emergency.

The White House officially confirmed that NATO would conduct its strategic nuclear exercises at a distance of only 600 miles (about 965.5 km) from major Russian cities.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
