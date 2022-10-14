World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Medvedev: Borrell's remarks about Russian nuclear strike paranoid

World

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, said that the recent remarks from EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell about Russia's possible nuclear strike were paranoid.

Medvedev: Borrell's remarks about Russian nuclear strike paranoid

"Let's leave the paranoia about the Russian nuclear strike on his conscience. He's unwell. Let's trace the logical chain of consequences: first, an alleged nuclear strike on Ukraine → a strong non-nuclear strike by NATO/Europe against Russia → a counter nuclear response from Russia against NATO countries. Vicious circle. An outcome — a nuclear winter on the planet," Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his social media VK page.

According to Medvedev, Western countries are indifferent to Ukraine.

"They don't want to harness themselves to the fullest for them. And even more so, overseas and European demagogues are certainly not going to die in a nuclear apocalypse,” he also wrote.

Dmitry Medvedev also called Borrell "a great strategist and a great military leader in a non-existent European army."

"There is the offended liverwurst. This is Herr [German Chancellor Olaf]. And then there's the wilted Brussels sprouts. This is Senor Borrell," Medvedev wrote.

On October 13, Borrell said that in the event of a Russian nuclear attack on the territory of Ukraine, the European Union would respond with the use of non-nuclear weapons to annihilate the Russian army.

The head of European diplomacy acknowledged that the European Union had abandoned the idea of ​​standing up for Ukraine in a possible nuclear conflict with Russia.

Interstingly, Josep Borrell's threats against Moscow were not an official position of the European Union, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) journalist Lawrence Norman said, citing a senior European diplomat. According to Norman, Borrell was not authorised to speak about the options of EU's possible response.

Russia urges everyone not to inflate nuclear topic

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged to stop blowing up the topic of the nuclear threat.

"I urge all those who are interested in this situation and topic, who are trying to cover it in public space. No need to artificially heat it up," Sergei Lavrov said.

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow did not want to participate in the nuclear rhetoric that Western countries were escalating. According to him, it is the United States that fuels this rhetoric in the first place.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Kalashnikov's Lancet kamikaze drone attacks Ukrainian SUV - video

The Ministry of Defense published a video showing the use of Lancet kamikaze drones against the Ukrainian military

Kalashnikov's Lancet kamikaze drone attacks Ukrainian SUV - video
Europe does not want to die in Biden's 'nuclear Armageddon'
Europe
Europe does not want to die in Biden's 'nuclear Armageddon'
Real life stories
Indian prophet Ajai Bhambi about the future of Russia
World
Olaf Scholz accuses Putin of going on crusade against the West
Andrey Mihayloff Indian prophet Ajai Bhambi about the future of Russia Andrey Mihayloff Lyuba Lulko Europe does not want to die in Biden's 'nuclear Armageddon' Lyuba Lulko Michael Pravica Why we desperately need a multipolar world Michael Pravica
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: Debris from downed Ukrainian rocket crashes on apartment building in Russia's Belgorod
Hotspots and Incidents
Eight explosions reported in the sky above Belgorod
Why we desperately need a multipolar world
Columnists
Why we desperately need a multipolar world
Last materials
Turkey's Erdogan orders to start working on Black Sea gas hub immediately
Medvedev: Borrell's remarks about Russian nuclear strike paranoid
Indian prophet Ajai Bhambi about the future of Russia
Europe does not want to die in Biden's 'nuclear Armageddon'
Kalashnikov's Lancet kamikaze drone attacks Ukrainian SUV - video
Olaf Scholz accuses Putin of going on crusade against the West
Defence Ministry: Russia and Ukraine hold another POWs exchange
Eight explosions reported in the sky above Belgorod
Italy hopes Erdogan can convince Putin to stop hostilities in Ukraine
Video: Debris from downed Ukrainian rocket crashes on apartment building in Russia's Belgorod
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy