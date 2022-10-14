Medvedev: Borrell's remarks about Russian nuclear strike paranoid

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, said that the recent remarks from EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell about Russia's possible nuclear strike were paranoid.

"Let's leave the paranoia about the Russian nuclear strike on his conscience. He's unwell. Let's trace the logical chain of consequences: first, an alleged nuclear strike on Ukraine → a strong non-nuclear strike by NATO/Europe against Russia → a counter nuclear response from Russia against NATO countries. Vicious circle. An outcome — a nuclear winter on the planet," Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his social media VK page.

According to Medvedev, Western countries are indifferent to Ukraine.

"They don't want to harness themselves to the fullest for them. And even more so, overseas and European demagogues are certainly not going to die in a nuclear apocalypse,” he also wrote.

Dmitry Medvedev also called Borrell "a great strategist and a great military leader in a non-existent European army."

"There is the offended liverwurst. This is Herr [German Chancellor Olaf]. And then there's the wilted Brussels sprouts. This is Senor Borrell," Medvedev wrote.

On October 13, Borrell said that in the event of a Russian nuclear attack on the territory of Ukraine, the European Union would respond with the use of non-nuclear weapons to annihilate the Russian army.

The head of European diplomacy acknowledged that the European Union had abandoned the idea of ​​standing up for Ukraine in a possible nuclear conflict with Russia.

Interstingly, Josep Borrell's threats against Moscow were not an official position of the European Union, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) journalist Lawrence Norman said, citing a senior European diplomat. According to Norman, Borrell was not authorised to speak about the options of EU's possible response.

Russia urges everyone not to inflate nuclear topic

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged to stop blowing up the topic of the nuclear threat.

"I urge all those who are interested in this situation and topic, who are trying to cover it in public space. No need to artificially heat it up," Sergei Lavrov said.

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow did not want to participate in the nuclear rhetoric that Western countries were escalating. According to him, it is the United States that fuels this rhetoric in the first place.