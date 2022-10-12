Grayzone: British intelligence made a plan to destroy the Crimean bridge

In the spring of this year, British intelligence drew up a plan to destroy the Crimean bridge, the Grayzone portal reports, citing documents provided by an anonymous source.

"Grayzone received a presentation dated April 2022, compiled for high-ranking British intelligence officials, detailing a plan to blow up the Kerch bridge ... with the participation of specially trained Ukrainian soldiers", says the publication.

The plan was drawn up by the military Hugh Ward on behalf of British intelligence and Chris Donnelly, adviser to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to Ward's plan, the structure could be destroyed by hitting the piers of the bridge's central arch with cruise missiles. Another option was also proposed: with the help of divers or underwater drones, install mines on supports and undermine them.

According to the portal, Donelly forwarded Ward's draft to former Lithuanian Defense Minister Audrius Butkevičius', who could have passed it on to Kyiv. Grayzone published Butkevičius's correspondence with Donnelly, from which it follows that the Lithuanian minister owned a company that was involved in the supply of weapons to Ukraine, and also maintained contacts with British intelligence officer Guy Spindler.