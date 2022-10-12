World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin: Russia ready to launch gas supplies to Europe

On October 12, Russian President Putin spoke at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week. The main topic of the event is titled Global Energy in a Multipolar World.

Speaking at the session, Putin said that the explosions on Russian Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were beneficial for the United States and the countries that could provide alternative routes for gas supplies.

Putin called the act of sabotage at the Nord Stream pipelines an act of international terrorism and accused the perpetrators of the terrorist attack of creating a precedent that forced Europe to buy energy resources at higher market prices.

The purpose of the Nord Stream blasts was to sever ties between Russia and the European Union.

"There is no doubt that this is an act of international terrorism, the purpose of which is to undermine the energy security of the entire continent,” he stated.

While speaking at the event, Vladimir Putin announced readiness to supply energy resources to Europe, including in autumn and winter.

One of the strings of the Nord Stream system remains functional, and Moscow can carry out fuel supplies through this string, he added.

"Its capacity is 27.5 billion cubic meters per year, which is about eight percent of all gas imports to Europe. Russia is ready to launch the supplies,” Putin noted adding that the ball was on the side of the European Union.

Russia does not restrict anyone in anything, and Moscow is ready to supply additional amounts of gas in the autumn-winter season to European countries.

"If they want, they can just open the tap, that's all,” he concluded.

Earlier, the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted an unprecedented energy crisis in Europe this winter. According to the organization, reducing gas consumption by ten percent is not enough. The European Union will have to cut the use of blue fuel by another 13 percent to ensure energy security.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
