Stoltenberg reveals what Russia's victory in Ukraine will mean for NATO

The victory of the Russian Federation in the conflict in Ukraine will be the defeat of NATO. As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday at a press conference on the eve of the meeting of the defense ministers of the countries of the alliance on October 12-13 in Brussels, the alliance should not allow such an outcome.

"It is important that Ukraine wins. Because if Putin wins, it will not only be a big defeat for Ukraine, but also a defeat for all of us, because it will make the world more dangerous and we will be more vulnerable to Russian aggression," he thinks.

Stoltenberg stressed that NATO must be ready for a long war in Ukraine.