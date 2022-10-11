World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Stoltenberg reveals what Russia's victory in Ukraine will mean for NATO

World

The victory of the Russian Federation in the conflict in Ukraine will be the defeat of NATO. As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday at a press conference on the eve of the meeting of the defense ministers of the countries of the alliance on October 12-13 in Brussels, the alliance should not allow such an outcome.

"It is important that Ukraine wins. Because if Putin wins, it will not only be a big defeat for Ukraine, but also a defeat for all of us, because it will make the world more dangerous and we will be more vulnerable to Russian aggression," he thinks.

Stoltenberg stressed that NATO must be ready for a long war in Ukraine.

"We must be ready for a long war and support for Ukraine," he added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Russia changes course of special operation. Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance

On Monday morning, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck a crushing blow to decision-making renters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as energy and transport infrastructure throughout Ukraine

Russia changes course of special operation. Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
World
Russia reveals the next target for the strikes in Ukraine
World
Ukrainian sources: Zelensky is building nuclear bomb
Lyuba Lulko Russia changes course of special operation. Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov Europe will not hesitate to sacrifice Asia amid the struggle for fuel Anton Kulikov Dmitry Sudakov Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon Dmitry Sudakov
World
Russian Parliament proposes to blow out the NATO satellite constellation
World
Ukrainian Defense enterprise reveals which country stands behind all Kyiv operations
Chechen President Kadyrov finally happy with how special operation goes
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov finally happy with how special operation goes
Last materials
Stoltenberg reveals what Russia's victory in Ukraine will mean for NATO
Russia committed to non-proliferation of military nuclear technologies - Putin
FP: Kyiv asks the US to supply ATACMS after Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure
Moscow judge killed in Crimean Bridge terrorist attack
NATO to hold planned exercises of nuclear deterrence forces
Taiwan announces new red line with China
Putin to have meetings with Biden and Zelensky as part of G20 summit in Indonesia
Vladimir Putin meets UAE President in St.Petersburg for one-on-one talks
Turkey interested in arranging dialogue between Russia and the West
Photos of lower part of Crimean Bridge expose damage to bridge supports
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy