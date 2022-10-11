FP: Kyiv asks the US to supply ATACMS after Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk sent a letter to representatives of the US Congress with a request to urgently transfer long-range ballistic missiles to Kyiv.

Ukrainian politicians are calling on US President Joe Biden to lift the ATACMS supply ban, Foreign Policy reports. According to the publication, these operational-tactical missiles are capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 300 kilometers.

The article says that Kyiv became interested in ATACMS again after Russian strikes on military command, communications and energy facilities in Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian authorities want the Biden administration to get rid of restraint and provide ATACMS missile systems," the FP quotes an excerpt from Stefanchuk's letter.

He also stressed that the Ukrainian army needs NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems, F-15 and F-16 fighters.