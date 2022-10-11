NATO to hold planned exercises of nuclear deterrence forces

NATO will soon hold planned exercises on nuclear deterrence forces, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference.

“On Thursday, I will hold a meeting of the nuclear planning group. The fundamental goal of NATO’s nuclear deterrence has always been to maintain peace. Next week, NATO will hold a long-planned Steadfast Noon deterrence exercise”, — he said.

He stated that the maneuvers were aimed at "providing a safe, effective deterrence." The Secretary General of the alliance also called the exercises routine and annual.

Answering a question about whether NATO countries discussed the possibility of canceling such maneuvers in the current tense international situation, Stoltenberg assured that, on the contrary, they prevent escalation. In his opinion, the abolition of the exercises would be a bad signal.