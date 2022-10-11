World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin to have meetings with Biden and Zelensky as part of G20 summit in Indonesia

World

Russia is ready to consider a possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden, if Moscow receives such a proposal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on 60 Minutes program on Rossiya 1 TV channel.

Putin to have meetings with Biden and Zelensky as part of G20 summit in Indonesia

"If such a proposal comes, then we will consider it,” Lavrov said, noting that the Russian administration has always been positive about such meetings and has never refused them.

Earlier, Joe Biden did not rule out a possible meeting with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit.

Putin and Zelensky for G20 confirmed

On October 11, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has officially confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would attend the G20 summit in Bali, TASS said with reference to Indonesian sources.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister also stressed that the current world situation was unstable, but her department was trying to establish contact with the heads of Russia and Ukraine.

The G20 summit will be held in Bali on November 15-16.

It was earlier reported that Putin and Zelensky agreed to take part in the G20 summit. Their possible meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit will be the first face-to-face meeting between the heads of Russia and Ukraine since the start of the special military operation on February 24.

"We want to make the G20 a platform for peace, not conflict,” Indonesian Ambassador Husin Bagis said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Russia changes course of special operation. Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance

On Monday morning, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck a crushing blow to decision-making renters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as energy and transport infrastructure throughout Ukraine

Russia changes course of special operation. Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
World
Russia reveals the next target for the strikes in Ukraine
World
Ukrainian sources: Zelensky is building nuclear bomb
Lyuba Lulko Russia changes course of special operation. Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov Europe will not hesitate to sacrifice Asia amid the struggle for fuel Anton Kulikov Dmitry Sudakov Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon Dmitry Sudakov
World
Russian Parliament proposes to blow out the NATO satellite constellation
World
Ukrainian Defense enterprise reveals which country stands behind all Kyiv operations
Chechen President Kadyrov finally happy with how special operation goes
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov finally happy with how special operation goes
Last materials
Putin to have meetings with Biden and Zelensky as part of G20 summit in Indonesia
Vladimir Putin meets UAE President in St.Petersburg for one-on-one talks
Turkey interested in arranging dialogue between Russia and the West
Photos of lower part of Crimean Bridge expose damage to bridge supports
Russian pranksters call Zelensky's Office to find out chances for peace treaty
The West wants to ruin Russia, but this is hardly achievable
Russia continues striking critical infrastructure in Ukraine
Belarusian KGB says when the turning point in the Russian operation will begin
Russia changes course of special operation. Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance
Ukrainian military open friendly fire on those who try to escape Vuhledar
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy