Putin to have meetings with Biden and Zelensky as part of G20 summit in Indonesia

Russia is ready to consider a possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden, if Moscow receives such a proposal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on 60 Minutes program on Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"If such a proposal comes, then we will consider it,” Lavrov said, noting that the Russian administration has always been positive about such meetings and has never refused them.

Earlier, Joe Biden did not rule out a possible meeting with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit.

Putin and Zelensky for G20 confirmed

On October 11, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has officially confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would attend the G20 summit in Bali, TASS said with reference to Indonesian sources.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister also stressed that the current world situation was unstable, but her department was trying to establish contact with the heads of Russia and Ukraine.

The G20 summit will be held in Bali on November 15-16.

It was earlier reported that Putin and Zelensky agreed to take part in the G20 summit. Their possible meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit will be the first face-to-face meeting between the heads of Russia and Ukraine since the start of the special military operation on February 24.