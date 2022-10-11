World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Turkey may raise the issue of the need to arrange dialogue between Russia and Western countries during a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on October 12-13 in Astana, Kazakhstan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"It is obvious to me that if the Turkish colleagues think about it. They will have a great opportunity to make such suggestions for us this week during the meeting of Presidents Erdogan and Putin in Astana. We haven't heard anything other than public announcements,” Lavrov said on Rossiya 1 TV channel.

According to the Turkish press, Erdogan's idea was "promoted by the Americans," Lavrov added.

Putin seeks new major deal with the Western world

Turkish Presidential Adviser Ibrahim Kalin earlier told CNN that Russian President Vladimir Putin was seeking a "great new deal" with the West. In his opinion, it only "partially" concerns Ukraine.

 "A new agreement between Russia and the Western world is a more global issue here," he said. 

Moscow and Kyiv could indeed resume the process of negotiations, Kalin said. “The question is when exactly are we going to get back to it and how much damage will have been done by then,” the official added.

