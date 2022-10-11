In case of successful mobilization in Russia, a turning point in hostilities in Ukraine may begin in November, said Ivan Tertel, chairman of the State Security Committee of Belarus. His words are quoted by TASS.
“If the Russian Federation conducts a qualitative mobilization, provides its grouping with technical means and advanced weapons, then the hostilities will enter a key phase. According to our estimates, there will be a turning point between November of this year and February of next year,” Tertel said.
Earlier, rolling blackouts took place in Kyiv. As explained in the Kyiv regional power grids, this was done to balance the power system.
On Monday morning, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck a crushing blow to decision-making renters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as energy and transport infrastructure throughout Ukraine