Belarusian KGB says when the turning point in the Russian operation will begin

In case of successful mobilization in Russia, a turning point in hostilities in Ukraine may begin in November, said Ivan Tertel, chairman of the State Security Committee of Belarus. His words are quoted by TASS.

“If the Russian Federation conducts a qualitative mobilization, provides its grouping with technical means and advanced weapons, then the hostilities will enter a key phase. According to our estimates, there will be a turning point between November of this year and February of next year,” Tertel said.

Earlier, rolling blackouts took place in Kyiv. As explained in the Kyiv regional power grids, this was done to balance the power system.