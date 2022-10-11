Russian pranksters call Zelensky's Office to find out chances for peace treaty

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, spoke about the likelihood to sign new Minsk agreements. Yermak expressed his opinion on the matter during a telephone conversation with Russian pranksters Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Aleksey Stolyarov). A recording of their conversation is available on the official Telegram channel of the pranksters.

During the conversation, the Russian pranksters, who introduced themselves as former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, asked Yermak what the conflict in Ukraine could lead to and whether new Minsk agreements could be concluded.

The head of the Office of the Ukrainian President rejected an opportunity to sign the new treaty.

"There will be no Minsk-3,” he said.

Yermak also said that Kyiv and Moscow could negotiate if the Russian side goes back "to the line of February 24."

In addition, Yermak estimated the level of US support for Ukraine. According to him, it goes about 70 percent. There is a circle of people in the USA who have chosen the side of Russia, he added.

The armed conflict in Donbas began in 2014 after the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). The two republics declared independence from Kyiv. In 2014, the first Minsk agreements (Minsk-1 Treaty) were signed in the capital of Belarus to resolve the conflict in Donbass. The second package of peace agreements (Minsk-2) was signed in 2015. The terms of the agreements have never been implemented during seven years of the conflict, and the process of negotiations has stalled.