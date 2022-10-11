World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian pranksters call Zelensky's Office to find out chances for peace treaty

World

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, spoke about the likelihood to sign new Minsk agreements. Yermak expressed his opinion on the matter during a telephone conversation with Russian pranksters Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Aleksey Stolyarov). A recording of their conversation is available on the official Telegram channel of the pranksters.

Russian pranksters call Zelensky's Office to find out chances for peace treaty

During the conversation, the Russian pranksters, who introduced themselves as former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, asked Yermak what the conflict in Ukraine could lead to and whether new Minsk agreements could be concluded.

The head of the Office of the Ukrainian President rejected an opportunity to sign the new treaty.

"There will be no Minsk-3,” he said.

Yermak also said that Kyiv and Moscow could negotiate if the Russian side goes back "to the line of February 24."

In addition, Yermak estimated the level of US support for Ukraine. According to him, it goes about 70 percent. There is a circle of people in the USA who have chosen the side of Russia, he added.

The armed conflict in Donbas began in 2014 after the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). The two republics declared independence from Kyiv. In 2014, the first Minsk agreements (Minsk-1 Treaty) were signed in the capital of Belarus to resolve the conflict in Donbass. The second package of peace agreements (Minsk-2) was signed in 2015. The terms of the agreements have never been implemented during seven years of the conflict, and the process of negotiations has stalled.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Russia changes course of special operation. Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance

On Monday morning, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck a crushing blow to decision-making renters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as energy and transport infrastructure throughout Ukraine

Russia changes course of special operation. Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
World
Russia reveals the next target for the strikes in Ukraine
World
Ukrainian sources: Zelensky is building nuclear bomb
Lyuba Lulko Russia changes course of special operation. Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov Europe will not hesitate to sacrifice Asia amid the struggle for fuel Anton Kulikov Dmitry Sudakov Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon Dmitry Sudakov
World
Russian Parliament proposes to blow out the NATO satellite constellation
World
Ukrainian Defense enterprise reveals which country stands behind all Kyiv operations
Chechen President Kadyrov finally happy with how special operation goes
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov finally happy with how special operation goes
Last materials
Russian pranksters call Zelensky's Office to find out chances for peace treaty
The West wants to ruin Russia, but this is hardly achievable
Russia continues striking critical infrastructure in Ukraine
Belarusian KGB says when the turning point in the Russian operation will begin
Russia changes course of special operation. Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance
Ukrainian military open friendly fire on those who try to escape Vuhledar
Ukraine puts Dmitry Medvedev and Maria Zakharova on the wanted list
Ukrainian Defense enterprise reveals which country stands behind all Kyiv operations
Russian Parliament proposes to blow out the NATO satellite constellation
Chechen President Kadyrov finally happy with how special operation goes
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy